Rabson Chiyenda has bade farewell to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets supporters following his departure from the club after spending six years with the quadruple winners.

The shot-stopper, who arrived at Bullets in 2017 from the then Mzuni FC, was released by the club this week and has since paid a special tribute to the team that gave him everything during his playing days.

He said he would have loved to retire at Bullets, but life took its turn, hence thanking everyone associated with the club for the memories they created.

He departs following 11 major titles, including five Super League titles. He also won two back-to-back Golden Gloves in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, guiding his team to the league titles. Chiyenda saw his playing days numbered due to injuries that kept him on the sidelines for too long.

He wrote on his official Facebook page: “I thought this day would not come, but it is time for me to say goodbye to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. The club I have lived in every day since arriving in 2017 from Mzuni FC. This is the club that I thought I would finish my career with, but life has its direction, and it doesn’t turn the way you think it will.

“I came as a kid, but I am leaving as a legend. It was an incredible journey with so many highs and not many lows. We won every domestic trophy, including back-to-back Golden Gloves in the league and our first-ever quadruple.

“I will leave with my head high, achieving everything with this noble club. It’s always sad to say goodbye to the family that has given me everything. But, there is always time to leave the stage.

“I would like to personally thank everybody involved with this club for the support rendered to me all these years – all the players, staff, Coach Kalisto Pasuwa, and all the coaches I have worked with. Without them, it would have been impossible for us to achieve such success.

“But most important of all, a huge thank you goes to all the Bullets fans. We did everything together. You gave me love, and I will never forget you. You will stay with me forever. Once again, thank you for the memories we created. God bless you all,” he said.

Apart from Chiyenda, Bullets also released Righteous Banda, Chinedu Okafor, Collins Okumu, McFallen Mgwira, and Eric Kaonga from the main team.

He has since been replaced by Mighty Tigers’ goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, who signed a three year deal on Wednesday.