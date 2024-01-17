FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the signing of goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu from Waka Waka Mighty Tigers on a three-year deal, beating rivals Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Silver Strikers who were also interested to sign him.

This was confirmed by the club on Tuesday morning, beating their rivals for the signature of the highly rated shot-stopper who was also nominated for the Player of the Season award.

Speaking through Bullets media, Nyasulu said he was excited to join the quadruple winners, and he was looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

“It’s a step forward in my footballing career after spending a season at Tigers where I performed well. I thank God for granting me this opportunity to play a team that has achieved a lot and I am looking forward to winning more with the club. I am excited to join The People’s Team,” he said.

On what value he is bringing to the club, Nyasulu said he is ready for the challenge that will come from a team that won all the trophies last season.

“I just want to contribute to the success of this team. It’s already a winning side that takes part in the CAF Champions League and takes my career to another level. It’s a new challenge to my career because this team is big and it offers an opportunity of a lifetime and as a stepping stone to another chapter of one’s career,” he concluded.

Nyasulu kept thirteen clean sheets, saved five penalties, and was voted Man of the Match seven times, signifying a very successful season playing for a team that was fighting relegation. He also played twice in the Castel Challenge Cup and featured once in the FDH Bank Cup.

He made his Flames squad at last season’s Cosafa Challenge Cup where he came in as a substitute during Malawi’s shootout loss to Lesotho in the final.

He is Bullets’s third signing of the summer transfer after the 2023 quadruple winners roped in Lloyd Aaron and Babatunde Adepoju ahead of the 2024 season. Bullets also extended the contracts of Ephraim Kondowe, Anthony Mfune, Precious Phiri, and Clyde Senaji.

The People’s Team has been busy on the market ahead of the forthcoming season. Reports indicate that Kalisto Pasuwa is not yet done on the market as he is looking for two further signings.