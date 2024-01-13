Illovo Sugar Malawi has donated 100 million Kwacha towards the construction of houses for Cyclone Freddy survivors in Chikwawa district.

The public listed company made the donation on Friday, 12 January, 2024 at a ceremony which took place at former President Bakili Muluzi’s BCA residence in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Speaking at the event, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Lekani Katandula said the gesture exemplifies the company’s steadfast commitment to building a Thriving Malawian Community and also demonstrate how they are commited to being a responsible corporate citizen, fostering sustainable development, and actively participating in the well-being of communities.

Katandula further indicated that the funds will be used in the construction of houses for victims of the cyclone in the area of TA Makhuwira in Chikwawa District, under the ‘Tigwirane Manja Campaign’ established by president Dr Lazarus Chakwera through the two former heads of state, Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda who are the campaign’s Goodwill Ambassadors.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that Illovo Sugar Malawi is contributing MK100 Million towards the Cyclone Freddy Recovery efforts. The MK100 Million will go towards constructing homes for the victims, offering shelter and a renewed sense of hope to those who have lost everything. Let me hasten to add that this donation which is specifically for building houses is in addition to the sum of K82.6 million which we already spent in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy.

“Our initial reaction included the donation of blankets, sugar, soya pieces, salt, cooking oil, beans, flour, and soap to Ndirande, Lunzu and Mpapa Primary Schools in Blantyre. In Nchalo similar donations were made to 1500 families within the estate and surrounding communities,” explained Katandula.

In his speech after receiving the donation, Muluzi commended the sugar producing company for the timely donation which he said will rescue several families who until now are still homeless and staying in camps after losing almost everything in the aftermath of cyclone Freddy last year in March.

Later, the former president also known as ‘a Chair’, wooed individuals and the corporate world to join the campaign saying the recovery process requires concerted efforts and added that it is through the shared humanity and collective efforts that a future marked by resilience and prosperity can be created.

While concurring with Muluzi on the need for concerted efforts, Banda said following the 44 percent devaluation last year, they are finding it difficult to meet their targets in the recovery process as prices for most construction materials have doubled that means more money is needed for the noble course.

“When we were appointed Goodwill Ambassadors, the price we were paying for the relief items and building materials which we were buying then, have doubled. For example way back the Joyce Banda Foundation received a donation of $100,000 which was 100 million Kwacha back then and we managed to construction 15 houses with that amount.

“Today, 100 million Kwacha can not build 15 houses. So we have to live with that reality and am not pointing fingers at anyone, it is nobody’s fault. So, there is no way two Goodwill Ambassadors can satisfy the needs, its so dire because most of our people are still in camps and its already raining and they also need food. Its everyone’s task,” said Banda.

Chikwawa District Commissioner Nardin Kamba commended Illovo Sugar Malawi for the donation which will see the construction of not less than ten houses in his district and further applauded the two former heads of state for their dedication towards the Tigwirane Manja Campaign.

Following the devastating cyclone Freddy in March last year, President Lazarus Chakwera launched Tigwirane Manja Campaign and later appointed the two former heads of states, Banda and Muluzi as Goodwill Ambassadors to champion and implement the initiative.