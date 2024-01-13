Officers at Jenda Police Station in Mzimba district have arrested Chikondi Muwa, 24, on allegations that he married and sexually abused two girls aged 16 and 15.

Jenda Police Station publicist Mcfarlen Mseteka alleged that on December 24 last year, Muwa married one of the girls before marrying the second girl on January 10 this year.

“The father of the first victim noted that her daughter was missing a day before Christmas and was told that a certain man at Section 10 in the district had married her.

“He was also informed that the same man married another minor and this prompted him to report the issue to Jenda Police Station,” said Mseteka.

Mseteka said detectives from Jenda Police Station followed up the issue and found Muwa staying with the two young girls at the said location.

He said a medical examination at Jenda Rural Hospital confirmed that the girls had sexual intercourse.

“The two minors have been repatriated back to their parents and the suspect has been charged with having sexual intercourse with a female child which is against section 138 subsection (1) of the penal code,” he said.

Reported by Joel Phiri