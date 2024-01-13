A Zomba Central Hospital ambulance which was on its way to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to ferry patients was involved in a head-on collision yesterday, leaving the driver and four passengers with different degrees of injuries.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 about the accident.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the accident occurred around morning hours of January 12, 2023 at 5 miles Rising Stars Academy along Zomba_ Blantyre road.

He further said that on the fateful day, Chikumbutso Mwantalura, 42, was driving a Toyota Hiace ambulance registration number MG 619, from the direction of 4 miles roadblock heading to Blantyre with 12 passengers on board.

Upon arrival at 5-Miles Rising Stars Academy, he started overtaking other vehicles and, in the process, the ambulance collided head-on with an on-coming Toyota Crown motor vehicle registration number BT 10471 driven by Irvine Manase.

Following the collision, the driver for the ambulance, Chikumbutso Mwantalura sustained a cut on a forehead and a painful rib while other four passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and 8 other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The driver for the Toyota Crown vehicle, Irvine Manase sustained soft tissue injuries.

Investigations on the cause of the accident have been launched and Police in the district are therefore appealing to all drivers to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations whenever driving in-order to avoid similar tragedy.