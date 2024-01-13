The Ministry of Water and Sanitation says the controversial Salima-Lilongwe Water Supply project is set to commence in February.

Speaking during a district executive committee meeting in Salima, Principal Secretary for Water and Sanitation in the ministry, Elias Chimlambe, underscored the importance of the project to the people of Salima, Dowa and Lilongwe, further describing it as a huge milestone in solving water challenges.

Chimlambe echoed the importance of soliciting views from district stakeholders because they are going to be involved in the implementation process, adding that they will incorporate the suggestions and views into the project plan.

“This project has stalled for close to six years; therefore, to finally have it rolling will be a huge step in ensuring that water supply to the people of Salima and surrounding areas is efficient and reliable,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer for the Salima-Lilongwe Water Supply Company, which is implementing the project, Valentine Kaupa, said unlike in the past where the initial plan of the project was to supply water to Lilongwe City, currently the plan has been extended to people of Dowa and Salima.

According to Kaupa, the project budget has been pegged at over K500 billion (US$315,000,000), adding that 30 percent will be funded by the government and 70 percent from private institutions.

He said the water pumped from Lake Malawi will be treated at three designated areas, namely Lifuwu, Katengeza, Mvera and lastly at Kanengo before being distributed to residents.

While commending authorities for the progress being made on the project, District Commissioner for Salima, James Mwenda, has called for strong collaboration between council officials and the implementers of the project.

He, however, commended the steps taken so far of engaging council officials and district stakeholders, describing it as strides in the right direction.

“Salima people will jealously guard this project because it will solve some of the social economic problems faced by the district. As you are embarking on this project, please also take into consideration some corporate social responsibilities because the district is facing different challenges,” he said.

The project, which will improve water supply, is expected to be officially launched by President Lazarus Chakwera in February in Salima.

Reported by Fostina Mkandawire