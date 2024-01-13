A sombre mood has engulfed Mwale’s family in Katema Village in Nkhata Bay District after their 19-year-old son Mphatso Mwale hanged himself to the roof of his bedroom on Friday afternoon.

According to his uncle, it was on January 12, 2024 in the afternoon when the family wanted to have lunch and Mphatso didn’t avail himself.

This prompted the uncle to send his sibling to check in Mphatso’s bedroom only to find him hanging under the roof lifelessly.

The matter was immediately reported to Nkhata Bay Police Station where officers rushed to the scene and took the body to Nkhata Bay District Hospital for death confirmation and postmoterm which revealed that he died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising community members to always share issues with trusted relatives and friends who can help to solve them appropriately.

Mphatso Mwale hailed from Katema Village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.