A 15-year-old boy, who scooped 6 As in PSLCE exams but spent the whole of December on the streets begging together with his mother in search of this term’s school fees and last term’s balance at St Johns Bosco Secondary School, has now been offered full scholarship at Maranatha Boys Academy.

Recently, Bizwin David from Mkundama village, T/A Mnjombwa in Kasungu who was schooling at Mwimba primary school and last year got selected to St Johns Bosco Secondary School in Lilongwe was all over social media with his touching story of how his family is struggling to source his school fees.

It was leant that Bizwin’s parents are very poor and are failing to raise K350,000 in school fees per term and other necessities and that together with his mother, they had been loitering around Kasungu boma and other nearby trading centres begging, but to no avail.

Last week, social media influencer, Pemphero Mphande started a campaign to raise K600,000 for Bizwin’s school fees and last term’s balance as schools were due to open on Monday this week 9th January, 2024

After bumping into Bizwin’s story on social media, authorities at Maranatha Academy have decided to provide full scholarship to the boy and Mphande has confirmed that the boy arrived at the school on Thursday, 11 January, 2024.

“God bless everyone that donated towards Bizwin David who was begging around Kasungu with his mother to raise fees. He is now on his way to a new school. He got 6 As but was lacking fees. God has come through for him and his family. I am pleased to share, he will start school at Maranatha where he has been given a scholarship,” wrote Mphande on his Facebook page.

According to Maranatha Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, they were concerned with the story of the intelligent Bizwin and being an institution which is striving to complement government’s efforts on improving education, they saw it wise to bail out the teen.

“As Maranatha Academy we believe in promoting education in the country but we know we have got a number of people who cannot afford to pay school fees for their children.

“This is the reason why we also assist many of them who cannot afford to pay school fees with scholarships. We have given this boy a scholarship from form 1 to 4 to Maranatha Boys. He is an intelligent boy but he couldn’t afford to raise school fees and he stays with his grandmother,” said Kaonga.

Meanwhile, Mphande says the MK578,000 which he raised, has been given to Bizwin to sort some other necessities but says other well wishers have also given him a suitcase, gave him a bus ticket to Blantyre and offered to give him MK100,0000 every term as pocket money.