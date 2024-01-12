Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has arrived in Cote D’ivoire ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated to kick off on Saturday.

Nyamilandu, who lost the FAM Presidency to Fleetwood Haiya on December 16th polls, will attend the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee in his capacity as the Executive Committee member.

“Duty calls as I attend the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive meeting ahead of the kick-off of AFCON 2023 in Abidjan, Cote D’ivoire.

“All is set to deliver an exceptional and memorable experience of the Africa Cup of Nations under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Nyamilandu was the longest serving FAM president before he lost the polls to Haiya in Mzuzu during the Elective General Assembly.

Despite losing the top seat, he will continue his journey in football as he will be an Executive Committee member of CAF for the next three years.