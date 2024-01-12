FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have released eight players including Rabson Chiyenda, Eric Kaonga, MacFallen Mgwira and Righteous Banda.

Collins Okumu, Chinedu Okafor and the duo of White Kitsen,Rahaman John, who were at loan, have also been released by the quadruple winners.

“FCB Nyasa Big Bullets confirms the list of players that have been released following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

“Rabson Chiyenda, Righteous Banda, McFallen Mgwira, Chinedu Okafor, Collins Okumu, Eric Kaonga, Rahaman John and White Kitsen have been released ahead of the 2024 season,” reads part of the statement.

The People’s Team has also confirmed the departure of Peter Banda following the expiry of his contract.

“In addition, Bullets confirms that Peter Banda has also departed following the expiry of his contract,” read the statement.

Chiyenda, Mgwira, and Banda were two of the longest serving players at Bullets while Okumu and Okafor joined Bullets at the start of the 2023 season through trials to the foreign nationals.

As for John and Kitsen, they were part of the Reserve team that won almost everything, but they have been released to play for the teams of their own interest.

Kalisto Pasuwa has already signed Lloyd Aaron and Babatunde Adepoju, with news circulating that the team is also close to signing Mighty Tigers shot-stopper Innocent Nyasulu.

On Thursday, the team announced contract extension for Precious Phiri, Ephraim Kondowe, and Anthony Mfune. The trio extended their stay with another three years.