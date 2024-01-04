Mzimba Police Station is keeping in custody two men, Clement Chipeta aged 44 and Joseph Lukhere aged 49, for allegedly raping their biological daughters aged 14 and 15, respectively, in separate incidents at Edingeni in Mzimba district.

Police arrested Chipeta on December 31, 2023 after receiving a report that Chipeta and his 14-year-daughter went to Tazoole in Zambia on December 24, 2023 to buy millet and on their way back at around 7pm, Chipeta allegedly forced himself on his daughter.

Chipeta warned the daughter not to spill the beans to anybody but the child revealed the sexual abuse to her mother who reported the matter to Edingeni Police Unit.

In a related development, Police on January 1, 2024 arrested Joseph Lukhere who is also suspected to have raped his 15-year-old biological daughter during the month of December 2023 at Kachingwe village in Edingeni in the district.

According to police, Lukhere used to beat his daughter for coming late from school. One day, instead of beating the child, Lukhere raped the child as punishment for coming late.

The daughter revealed the matter to her aunt who later, together with the child’s mother, reported the matter to the Village Victim Support Group members.

Both girls were examined at Edingeni Health Center where it was confirmed that they were defiled.

Chipeta and Lukhere will appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement.

Clement Chipeta hails from Ephingweni village, while Joseph Lukhere hails from Kachingwe village both in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.