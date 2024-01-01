The National Tuberculosis ( TB) and Leprosy Program in Malawi says it has registered a 90 percent treatment success rate in the fight against TB in the year of 2023.

This was disclosed by Paul Chiwekha who is the Assistant Community Mobilization Mobilisation Engagement Officer at NTLEP.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chiwekha said in the year of 2023 they had put different measures which have led to the 90 percent success rate and they also have good coordination between different stakeholders.

According to Chiwekha, in 2022 the treatment success rate was around 88 percent but 2023 it has jumped to 90 percent which is a very good achievement.

“In 2023 we have done very well and the indicators have shown that we are improving. For instance, on part of case detection we have made a very big improvement because we have managed to detect projected cases of 19000 as compared to previous years where we have been hovering around 14, 15, 16 but now our projection is around 19,000 cases.

“Similarly, after case detection effort we are doing very fine because we are able to detect so many people in the community and come up with so many presumptive,” said Chiwekha.

He also noted that they have increased community involvement by 10 percent and they have mobile vans which are doing a very good job and they are screening a lot of people in the community.

“So all in all we are doing very fine as regard to case notification because almost each and every one is taking a very big role in the screening, testing as well as managing those patients,” said Chiwekha.