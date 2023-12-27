Arava Farmers, one of the two labour recruitment agencies exporting Malawian labour to Israel, has calimed that the youths so far sent through the initiative are happy and settled in Israel

Director Justice Kangulu has refuted reports purporting that one of their recruits from Mangochi was recently gunned down by HAMAS fighters saying “there is no need to panic over lies.”

These allegations were made via a voice note accompanying videos of gunmen harassing and shooting a black man in Israel.

“All individuals who left with our plane are happily working in their designated farms,” he said.

According to Kangulu, the recruits were welcomed by the Israel Foreign Minister and other government representatives, on arrival.

“They are all in safe zones. Our farmers are committed to making sure that all Malawians and everyone else including themselves are safe. For more updates on our young people who are working in our farms, do not hesitate to contact us; we will connect your good office directly to the where all these individuals are,” he concluded in a written response.

Both the Israel and Malawi governments recently echoed these sentiments reiterating the safety of all Malawians being exported to Israel.

Michael Lotem, the Nairobi based Israel Ambassador to Malawi, told local press that the Malawians will be accorded same security as anyone living in Israel.

Authorities say up to 5,000 Malawians could go to Israel over the next few months where foreign labourers would earn about $1,500 a month.