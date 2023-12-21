Musicians Saint, Onesimus, El Shaddai and Pop Young are set to perform at the All-White Party which has been organized as a pre-Christmas party for entertainment lovers by Socialite and Entrepreneur Chawezi Banda popularly known as Cha Cha.

The show is scheduled to take place at Epic in Lilongwe this Saturday.

Confirming his presence, Saint said he is more than ready to dish out the best performance. He said he has done a lot of home work in readiness for the event.

Recently, Cha Cha also sponsored a music video for Elshaddai so this will also be a platform for the young musician to show the world his talent.

Speaking in an interview, Cha Cha said the event will also provide a platform where people can connect and share best wishes for the season.

“We are in a season where we need to share love. And this will be a platform where people will connect and share business ideas,” she said.

Cha Cha’s Manager Chris Loka said they have invited various social media influencers and some have already confirmed to grace the occasion.