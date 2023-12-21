The Council for NGOs in Malawi – CONGOMA has developed policy papers which will help in strengthening civic participation in development processes.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Simekinala Kaluzi Programmes manager for CONGOMA, said the comprehensive policy documents are a significant step towards strengthening civic participation in development processes and ensuring the sustained impact of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) through strategic resource mobilization, mirroring the successful models employed by social enterprises.

“The policy papers, meticulously crafted, provide a roadmap for creation of an enabling environment for civic engagement while promoting fruitful collaborations between civil society organizations (CSOs) and social enterprises,” said Kaluzi.

Kaluzi also hinted that the development comes at a time when some non-governmental organisations are facing a threat to wind up. He added that the threat might pull down development in the country as some sectors might not be observed when there’s a need to.

According to Kaluzi, at least more than 40 NGOs might be affected by the threat if proper action is not taken.

Kaluzi believes that if the government safeguards the rights of the public to express their opinions among others, the organisations cannot face the said challenges.

He has since asked for legislation support for civic participation and transparent regulatory framework in order to enhance the country’s economy and social development.

As an umbrella body for NGOs in Malawi, CONGOMA is disseminating policy papers on civic space and collaboration between civil society and social enterprises for enhanced economic and social development.