MDF Lioness were on Sunday afternoon crowned 2023 Central Region FAM Women’s League champions following their 5-1 win over Blue Eagles Ladies .

The Central Region League was highly contested this year as compared to the other two regions as the winner was decided on the last day of the season.

In the Northern and Southern Region Leagues, Moyale Sisters and Ntopwa FC won the Leagues with two matches and a match to play, respectively.

MDF Lioness went into the final match two points above second placed Ascent Academy meaning both teams had chances of winning the league depending on how they perform in the remaining match.

A hat trick from Fazila Chembekezo and a goal each from Chifundo Sumani and Mary Major were enough for the John Kaputa side to claim the title while Blue Eagles got their consolation goal through Nancy Gondwe.

Ascent Academy have finished second with 35 points after being awarded two goals and three points as their opponents Civil Service Women abandoned the match in protest to a referee’s decision to award Ascent Academy a penalty in the dying minutes.

Silver Strikers finished the league with a 28-0 win over Kamuzu Institute while Chisomo Academy beat Hungry Lions 1-0 to claim their first and only win this season.

In the north champions Moyale Sisters failed to finish the league in style following a 3-1 loss to MK Academy in their final game. Moyale have finished the league with 34 points while MK Academy are second with 27 points. CY Sisters and Ekwendeni Sisters are third and fourth with 26 points and 25 points respectively.

Southern region Champions Ntopwa FC also suffered their first and only defeat of the season against second placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women on Sunday. Ntopwa had however won the league a week ago with match to play as they had a five-points gap with Bullets.

Ntopwa have finished the league with 39 points while Bullets have 37 points. Mighty Wanderers Queens have finished third with 20 points, same as fourth placed Bvumbwe Women buy Wanderers have a superior goal difference.

Looking at the overall performance of the bottom teams, the Southern Region’s Envirom FC seem to have had a bad season as they finished the league with no point, having finished third last season. Northern region’s bottom placed team Hardknockers have 7 points, while the central region’s Kamuzu Institute has 4 points.

Top three teams from each region have automatically qualified for the FAM National Women’s Championship to be played early next year while the forth placed teams will have to undergo play offs to decide the 10th team that will participate in the national championship.