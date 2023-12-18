As preparations for an elective convention of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) slated for next week are at an advanced stage, the high court in Lilongwe says the party is no longer restricted to hold the elective indaba within Ninety (90) days as earlier ordered.

This is coming after the same court in September this year ordered the former governing DPP to hold a convention within 90 days a development which saw the party scheduling the elective indaba for 26 and 27 December, 2023.

However, following an application by the party, Judge Simeon Mdeza has today Monday 18th December, 2023, extended the period within which the opposition DPP was required to hold an elective convention.

“Upon hearing counsel for the defendant and upon reading the sworn statement of Counsel Charles Chigondongo Mhango filed in support of the application for an order to extend the time within which the defendant was to hold a properly constituted meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) and an elective National Political Conference as ordered and directed by the Court in the Judgment issued on 29th September, 2023 herein.

“It is hereby ordered and directed that the period of Ninety (90) days within which the Defendant was directed to hold a properly constituted meeting of the National Governing Council (NGC) and an elective National Political Conference is hereby extended until a further order of this Court,” reads part of the new order.

Meanwhile, the party is yet to disclose whether it will proceed to hold the convention next week as earlier announced after the National Governing Council in Mangochi las week.

At the convention, former president Peter Mutharika who is also DPP leader is expected to contest for the position of president