Jeffrey Thom, the frontman of groundbreaking ethno-pop group Fikisa who has been described as an extraordinary artist, has passed away this morning after battling an asthma attack.

Thom’s nephew Kassim Yusuf has confirmed the passing of Thom .

Nyimbo Music Company which works with the group has also released a statement saying Thom has died at Ntaja in Machinga

According to the company, Thom’s death comes at a time they were planning the logistics for an album which is expected to act as a follow-up to the magic of Fikisa’s self-titled debut released 13 years ago.

“Thom’s distinctive vocals and compelling lyricism were the heartbeat of Fikisa, making his absence truly irreplaceable. He was a one-of-a-kind artist, known for his selflessness and unwavering dedication to the craft. We fondly remember him for sharing the beauty of his Yao culture through his art, leaving an indelible mark on our hearts,” says the statement.

Writing on his Facebook page following news of Thom’s passing, rapper Tay Grin said he knew Thom back in 2006 when Thom was with Chichiri Dance Troupe.

Tay Grin added that Thom helped him build his own troupe of dancers and drummers and provided his rich vocals in Tay Grin’s songs such as such as 2 by 2, Nyau music, Chitedze and Moto.

“He would come home and we would sit for hours discussing culture and how we can fuse it into modern music to preserve who we are. He was culture, he was passion and truly a son of the soil. I am deeply saddened by his passing and at a loss for words. Rest in peace my brother, thank you for coming into my life and having the impact you did,” Wrote Tay Grin.

Thom and his group Fikisa rose to fame around 2010 after releasing songs such as Akamwile and Natchengwa which were fused with beats from the Yao culture.