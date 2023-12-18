Police in Limbe have arrested Steven Jatali, 32, for allegedly murdering Louis Njobvu aged 31 and stealing his phone at Machinjiri Area 7 in Blantyre.

It was reported on November 5, 2023, at around 21:00 hours that the Njobvu was found lying unconscious and bleeding from the back of his head a few meters away from his house.

The man was rushed to LMJ private clinic where he was pronounced dead up on arrival.

Following investigation, the suspect was nabbed on the 17th December, 2023.

He was found in possession with a TECNO Spark 3 mobile phone which was identified by the deceased’s wife to have belonged to late Louis.

The suspect hails from Nsomba village Traditional Authority Nyambi in Machinga district and is currently under police custody awaiting court appearance to answer charges of murder.

Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika Deputy Public Relations Officer Limbe Police Station