Following the court’s extension of the period within which the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was supposed to hold an elective convention, the party has postponed the indaba which was slated for next week.

On Monday 18th December, 2023, the high court in Lilongwe nodded to an application by the party on the need to extend further the Ninety (90) days which the party was directed to hold the elective convention.

In reaction to the new order, the party through a press statement which has been signed by the Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, says it will no longer hold the convention on 26 and 27 December, 2023 and the NGC will meet again to set new dates.

“The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in receipt of a court order dated 18th December 2023, extending the period within which to hold an elective convention from the deadline of 29th December 2023 to a date in future to be ordered by the same court.

“In view of the said judgement, the Party is hereby announcing the postponement of the convention slated for 26th and 27th December 2023. The National Governing Council will reconvene in the new year to set new dates for the convention,” reads part of the statement.

The party last week held NGC meeting in Mangochi where next week’s dates for the indaba were set and on Sunday George Chaponda who was appointed Chairperson of the convention, told the media that the party has started preparations for the elective convention.

Chaponda further told journalists that the budget for the indaba was pegged at about K500 million