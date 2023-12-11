Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are planning to lodge a complaint against Football Association of Malawi’ Secretary Alfred Gunda and members of the Competition Committee for scheduling their Airtel Cup quarterfinal second leg match against Silver Strikers when the first leg’s fate remain unresolved.

FAM through the Competitions Committee scheduled the 2nd leg of the Airtel Top 8 cup between Wanderers and Silver for Wednesday, 6th December, 2023, however, the ‘Nomads’ did not show up at Kamuzu stadium and they suffered a 2:0 loss as per rules of the competition.

Following this, FAM charged the Lali Lubani boys with two counts of failure to show up at the venue according to scheduled time contrary to Article 10.6 of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations and behaving in a way that brings the name of the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 13.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

However, Wanderers has denied all the two counts and have accused Gunda, his subordinates and members of the Competitions Committee of bringing the game of football into disrepute by scheduling their second leg match against Silver when the first leg fate still remain unresolved.

“We formally communicated to your office, that we would be unable to honour the 2nd leg fixture for reasons that were contained in our correspondence. It was impracticable for us to fulfil the 2nd leg fixture whilst the fate of the 1st leg match was unresolved and is still a subject of the appeal.

“We also hold the firm view that your conduct in insisting upon scheduling the 2nd leg match whilst a pending appeal existed amounted to conduct that brings the game into disrepute amongst other disciplinary offences.

“Accordingly, we are proceeding to lodge a formal complaint to the FAM Disciplinary Committee and FAM Ethics Committee to take appropriate action against yourself. Mr Alfred Gunda and your subordinates as well as members of the Competition Committee for behaving in a manner that brings the sport of football and or FAM into disrepute,” responded Wanderers.

Wanderers further wondered why the same Committee has postponed the “purported” semi-final tie between Silver Strikers and MAFCO to pave way for guidance by the Appeal Committee when it failed to do the same with their 2nd leg match against the ‘Bankers’.

The team has since advised FAM to halt any disciplinary proceedings against Wanderers pending determination of the appeal and respect the due process currently underway in FAM judicial bodies.