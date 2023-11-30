Nkhadze Alive Youth Organization (Nayorg) in partnership with Giving Tuesday Malawi on Tuesday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the National Day of Giving.

The National Day of Giving is dedicated to giving back to the community.

Giving Tuesday is a movement that reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and radical generosity.

Marking climax of the event, the organization held a clean-up exercise at Balaka District Hospital where it also donated clothes and other assorted items at the hospital’s pediatric ward.

According to Henderson Nlash, the organization’s programs manager, they decided to celebrate the day in style by helping in raising sanitation levels at the hospital but also sharing the little with parents to the newly born babies.

“As you know, when a baby is born there is always excitement that comes along with it. However, other parents are also desperate because they lack some of the items to support the child when they are discharged from the hospital. Therefore, we believe that sharing the gifts little we collected was the best idea,” said Nlash.

In her remarks, the hospital’s matron, Chifundo Mambulu applauded the organizations for the gesture saying it will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenge they face at the hospital.

The donation went to over 50 babies at the pediatric ward.

Giving Tuesday operates in more than 91 countries across the globe and in Malawi it partnered with a Balaka based organization, Nayorg.