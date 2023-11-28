Mobile phone network and ICT services provider, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has boosted preparations for an Annual General Meeting of the newly introduced Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) this weekend.

Speaking at a cheque presentation ceremony at TNM offices in Blantyre, the company’s corporate affairs manager Limbani Nsapato said their coming in to support the AGM is because they value the role the local media plays in as far as informing the general masses on various matters is concerned.

Nsapato said as a corporate institution they share the beliefs of the press club for a vibrant media and that their support aims at ensuring that Southern Region Press Club continues being a vibrant organization that poses as Progress of the media in the southern region.

“As an institution, we believe in good corporate governance and it’s through activities like the AGM that ensures that an institution, a club and association is open, is more engaging with its membership through such gatherings. We believe that our sponsorship will go a long way to ensure they hold a very successful AGM on Friday to ensure that as a club, they are able to advance the ideals of the institution.

“TNM has been around in the country spearheading progress in telecommunication and for the last 27 years, we have relied so much about the support of the media and it’s only through a vibrant media that you can also be assured of ongoing support from the media. Let the press club be assured of a true friend in TNM,” said Nsapato.

Reacting to the donation, acting General Secretary of the newly introduced press club George Mhango thanked TNM for responding to their request and added that the money will help to advance preparations for the AGM which is scheduled for this coming Friday, 1st December, 2023 to Saturday, 2nd December, 2023.

He said during the AGM which will be held at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre, will be held under the theme “Economic Empowerment: Key To Journalistic Independence” which he said emphasizes the need for journalists to be economically and financially sustained.

“TNM has donated 2.5 million Kwacha towards our AGM this weekend. We don’t take it for granted, and that is why we are saying bravo to TNM for the timely gesture. They have demonstrated the fact that they believe in media, they believe in publicity, they believe in working with the media.

“We have also told them to say each time that they want publicity or they want to make their programs or their products available to the public throughout the entire southern region, they should be able to reach out,” reacted Mhango.

Mhango further indicated that the press club which currently has over 120 members, has been introduced to make sure that journalists are financially or economically independent claiming gone should be days when different organizations and companies used to look at journalists as beggars.

He continued by saying the Press Club which has drawn members from all districts in the southern and eastern region, will be coming up with initiatives such as farming through cooperatives where members of the Press Club will be part to so that they start making their own upkeep despite working in their respective media organizations.

Among other activities at the forthcoming AGM, Mhango said there shall be elections for all the positions and also presentations from various organizations and it will end with a cocktail on Saturday evening.