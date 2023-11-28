The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Electoral Committee has rebuffed Walter Nyamilandu’s late appeal to disqualify Fleetwood Haiya from the race for the presidency in the impending general meeting.

Citing procedural discrepancies, the committee contends that Nyamilandu’s appeal should have been lodged before November 21, 2023.

The dismissal, as per a statement from the Electoral Committee, rests on a violation of Article 12(2) of the FAM Code, which stipulates a three-day window for submitting appeals along with their justifications.

Nyamilandu, on November 24, 2023, raised concerns about Haiya’s candidacy, asserting that the latter’s affiliation with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, where he serves as Vice President, compromises his eligibility.

However, Sports Analyst Kim Kamaua has condemned this move, labeling it a “shameful act” and accused the appeal’s legal team of tarnishing the sport’s reputation.

Kamau emphasizes that Nyamilandu’s past roles as a Confederations of Southern African Football (COSAFA) and Confederations of African Football (CAF) member, as well as FIFA’s Council Member in 2019, did not spark any complaints.

Kamau suggests that the appeal is a diversionary tactic by Nyamilandu.

On his part, Sports Enthusiast Julius Mithi views the appeal as lacking depth and indicative of the heightened intensity surrounding the elections.

Mithi has commended the electoral body for averting potential chaos, noting that many individuals have competed while holding similar positions.

As the December 16, 2023 elections approach, Walter Nyamilandu, who has held the FAM President position for an impressive 19 years, and Fleetwood Haiya remain prominent contenders for the presidency, setting the stage for a closely watched and contested electoral showdown.