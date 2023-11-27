Karonga based Baka City on Monday received a warm welcome in their home district after their heroic trip which saw them become the first team to earn promotion into Super League this season.

The team earned promotion after beating Ekwendeni United 2-1 at Ekwendeni Community ground on Saturday in Simso Innobuild League.

Team Manager Alick Zungu said the team’s supporters hosted the team at Uliwa all night before they left this morning with six cars escorting the team to their base.

“Yesterday, we found supporters waiting for our bus at Uliwa and they couldn’t let us pass we left this morning for Karonga with about Six cars escorting the team as we are going to Karonga boma.”excited Zungu said in a written response this morning.

Baka City better known as Clever Boys have amassed 28 points, 7 points ahead of second placed Embangweni United who beat Kadona Stars 2-1 at Loudon ground with two games to wrap up the season.

This means no team can displace Baka City on summit.

Baka City have played 12 of 14 games in Simso Innobuild top 8, winning 9 games drawing one and losing two and will play Embangweni United before Mayamiko Stars in their last games.

The team also advanced to Nyasa Capital Finance Cup semifinals after beating defending champions Mayamiko Stars 3-1 on Sunday at Rumphi stadium.

Their promotion means that Karonga District will have two teams in the Tnm Super League next season.