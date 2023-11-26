The trending Amapiano star Zeze Kingston has won the Male artist of year at this year’s Maso Awards which took place last night in Lilongwe at BICC.

The artist has also won the Best Live act beating Lulu, Gwamba, Tay Grin and Piksy while Temwa won the best Female artist of year award.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Zeze said he is happy for winning two awards at this year Maso Awards and the awards are for his fans who have always been there for him.

“I am happy for winning two awards this night and this is a dream come true. These awards are for you my fans for your support towards my music without you am nothing,” said Zeze.

Zeze added that he will continue making good music for his fans.

During the event, Maso Awards also honoured veteran music producer and singer, Paul Banda with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Banda was honoured with the award for his great contributions to the music industry in the country.

‘Loss’, a song done by Kelly Kay, Eli Njuchi and Hyphen won both Best Collabo of the Year and Song of the Year awards.

Musicians Driemo and Shammah Vocals, poet Robert Chiwamba and media personality, Super DT also received their awards during the ceremony.