People in Thyolo have reportedly caused destruction to trees valued at over $500 million at the Amalika Forest Reserve, prompting Mulli Brothers, the owners and managers of the reserve, to relocate the plantation factory from Malawi to Zambia.

Leston Mulli, the business tycoon and Managing Director of Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL), disclosed this situation after a visit to the forest reserve with police, chiefs, and community members.

The rampant theft and vandalism at the Amalika plantation has led MBL to reconsider its plans of establishing a factory there. Consequently, the facility is now slated to open in Zambia.

“Our initial intention was to set up a factory for producing matches and toothpicks. However, due to the continuous vandalism and timber theft, as well as the threats and attacks on our security guards, some of which have been fatal, we’ve had to change our plans,” Mulli explained.

Mulli, with business ventures in tea, transportation, pharmaceuticals, and farming, expressed his disappointment over the losses incurred: “The vandalism has resulted in a loss exceeding 500 million United States dollars. As an investor, such setbacks are not sustainable, leading us to decide on relocating the factory to Zambia.”

He called on government security agencies, including the police, to take immediate action. Mulli emphasized the need for arresting and prosecuting individuals involved in encroaching and stealing timber from the Amalika Forest Reserve and his other southern region plantations.

Located in Bvumbwe, Thyolo district, the Amalika Forest Reserve spans 456 hectares of blue gum trees and 120 hectares of pine trees.