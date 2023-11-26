Health workers in the country have been urged to accommodate youths in health services when the youths visit health facilities to access sexual and reproductive health services.

The remarks were made on Friday which was a closing day of a five-day training that health workers were conducting in Lilongwe with financial support from Youth Network and Counseling (YONECO).

Speaking with reporters, Board Member for YONECO Samuel Botha said that they are trying to bring a concept of youth friendly health services because it has been noted that most youth shun hospitals due to the way the youths are handled.

He added that for the organization to increase access to health services by the youth, especially adolescent girls, there is a need to design the country’s facilities for youths to access youth services especially when it comes to the issues of SRHR.

On his part, Reproductive Health Directorate Adolescent Youth on SRHR Programme Officer in the Ministry of Health Hans Katengeza commended YONECO for the training which he said was an eye opener to the health workers and youths.

Katengeza went on to say that there is some progress in service provision and also how they should be working with young people which is commendable and also impressive.

Health Surveillance Assistant for Kang’oma Health Centre Chimwemwe Nyirongo said that the training was productive and insightful because they have learnt a lot and they will make use of the skills.

She then encouraged youth to continue accessing health services every time without any fear because the health workers are there to assist them whenever necessary.