The Malawi School of Government has a new logo which authorities say will enhance the brand image and public perception of the institution.

Cool Enterprises Limited won the logo design competition and it was handover to the Malawi School of Government (MSG) on Wednesday, 23 November, 2023 at a ceremony in the capital Lilongwe which was presided over by Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Janet Banda.

Speaking at the event, Cool Enterprises Limited Managing Director, Lumuli Mwakasungula said the logo has been designed to help enhance the brand image and public perception of the newly introduced Malawi School of Government.

“Cool Enterprises Limited stand proud today as we successfully delivered the vision to the Malawi School of Government at an event held at the institution’s premises in Kanengo on the 23rd of November, 2023.

“The new logo is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the brand image and public perception of the Malawi School of Government. It symbolizes a new era for the institution, reflecting its values and aspirations in a modern and dynamic visual representation,” said Mwakasungula.

In her remarks, Dr Banda while commending Cool Enterprises Limited for outclassing 22 other companies who joined the logo design race, said the creativity and innovation marked a momentous occasion for the Malawi School of Government as it embraces a new chapter in its visual identity.

She then urged the Malawi School of Government (MSG) to assist in building capacity of the public service and private sector through training, research, consultancy and advisory services.

“There is a need for the institution to always help government in human capital development to improve efficiency in public service,” Banda said.