Following the Israel-Palestine conflict, Thailand evacuated 7,000 Thais working on Israeli farms. These farms in Israel are reportedly in need of at least 20,000 farm workers, known locally in Malawi as tenants.

Yesterday, a plane from Israel arrived in Lilongwe to pick up over 200 young Malawians who have since arrived in Israel today.

In Israel, the young Malawians are expected to be working in farms where they will be receiving about US$8 per hour.

However, in the first four months, the Malawians will be repaying the money used to take them to Israel.

According to a document Malawi24 has seen, they will be paying debt US$301 per month and air ticket debt of US$150. Employers will also be deducting US$150 housing allowances and US$34 medical insurance from the employees’ salaries.

The young Malawians have travelled to Israel at a time when the Middle Eastern country is in the midst of a conflict with Palestine.

Some of the terms Malawian workers have agreed to

Some countries have been evacuating their citizens from Israel, including Thailand which has evacuated more than 7,000 of some 30,000 Thais working in Israel. The evacuation came after reports that about 24 Thai workers had been abducted by Hamas.

To highlight the dangers of working in Israel, the Malawians have signed a contract stating that they understand that the war will last a long time and that thousands of missiles targeting civilians are being shot into Israel.

“Not all of the missiles are being shot down by anti-missile systems but that some of the missiles hit their targets and that the hits as well as shrapnel can kill and injure persons. In addition, there is danger of terror attacks in Israel due to the war,” the statement says.

Malawian journalist Jack McBrams posted on X that the deal raises questions.

“In the midst of the Israel/Hamas conflict, the @MalawiGovt has sent 221 youths to work on Israeli farms, following a $60 million aid package from Israel to Malawi two weeks ago. While the intention is to provide employment opportunities for our youth, the optics don’t look right,” he posted.

Also writing on X, Jerome Chisikwa said: “I’m still puzzled by why the Malawi govt is sending people to Israel, which is in the middle of war. Yes, unemployment is really high, but with the conflict between Israel and Palestine, it’s not just risky for those going—it’s also affecting how others see us diplomatically.”

However, some Malawians have defended the labour export saying young people are struggling with unemployment or low pay in Malawi and the move to Israel is a good opportunity for them.

“Malawi is in the midst of poverty. Many young people with an education are suffering and if given an opportunity, almost everyone would jump at this. if your house is in order don’t judge others choices. let those going go slave their poverty away,” one person said.

Meanwhile, the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Labour has said in a statement that the labour export has been guided by Malawi Government’s Labour Export Program and Harmonized Labour Export Guidelines of 2022.

“On the Israel labour export, the youth will work at certified and approved locations which are classified as fit and safe environment,” says the statement signed by Secretary for Labour, Wezi Kayira.