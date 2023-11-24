A plane from Israel has arrived in Lilongwe to pick up Malawians who are expected to work in the agriculture sector in Israel.

The Israeli Airbus A321-251 landed at Kamuzu International Airport this afternoon and is expected to leave at around midnight, according to Kamuzu International Airport officials who have spoken to the local media.

A video shared on social media show a group of young people at an office saying they are ready to travel. Reports indicate that these are the people who have already signed contracts and are expected to travel to Israel today.

Yesterday, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa said in Parliament that 221 Malawian are expected to travel to Israel to work in estates. He also alleged that the young people are going to join the war between Israel and Hamas.

Government ministers demanded Nankhumwa to withdraw the statement saying his remarks were irresponsible.

When presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review earlier this week, Ministry of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda said Malawi has already signed an agreement with one country to send people there to work in the agriculture sector.

He added that similar agreements will be signed with other countries as Malawi looks to send 15,000 people to foreign countries in the next five years where they will be working and earning forex for Malawi.