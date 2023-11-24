Government of Malawi and the United Nations (UN) have signed a five-year US$1.7 billion (about K3 trillion) cooperation framework towards accelerated achievement of sustainable Development Goals and Malawi’s national development priorities.

Speaking at the ceremony, on Thursday afternoon, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, said the signing of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Malawi 2024-2028 marks a new beginning, not the end saying it is a start filled with promise and determination for meaningful transformation in the years ahead.

“We have much work ahead on this collective journey to uplift the lives and hopes of all Malawians. I want to re-affirm and assure you all that the Government of Malawi is committed to the Cooperation Framework.

“I wish to recognise the extensive collaboration between the Government of Malawi and the UN country team, who have worked hard for the past year to shape this ambitious yet achievable roadmap aligning to Malawi 2063 and medium-term development plans,” said Zamba.

Zamba said the framework clearly articulates integrated solutions across four priority areas requiring our continued partnership such as sustainable, diversified, and inclusive economic growth, Strengthened institutional governance,

Sustainable investments in human capital development and Climate change adaptation and environmental sustainability.

In her remarks, UN representative in Malawi Rebecca Ada Donto said the framework will go a long way to help Malawi realise the Malawi 2063 agenda in areas like education, health, climate change adaptation among others.

She said so far, the framework has about $600 million towards the framework.

