Police in Limbe have arrested William Nyambalo, 27, and his younger brother Yona Nyambalo, 24, for allegedly killing Charles Nikisi, 50, of Mang’omba village Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre district.

It is reported that late Nikisi was, at around 10 o’clock on the night of the 27th October, 2023, assaulted to death by unknown criminals whilst on duty as a security guard at a grocery shop in Chigumula township.

Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Limbe Police Station, said detectives launched investigations that led to the arrest of the two brothers in connection to the crime.

Both Yona and William hail from Nsitu village Traditional Authority Nsomba in Blantyre district.

Meanwhile, the duo is under Police custody and will appear before court soon to answer a murder charge.