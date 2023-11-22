Malawi Government through the Ministry of Agriculture says it wants Malawian farmers to embark on mass production of Soya Beans in a bid to fulfill Mega Farm implementation plan and the Malawi 2063 agenda.

This was disclosed during a National Soya Bean innovation Forum held at Mega Farm office at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, Controller of Agriculture Extension and Technical Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Alfred Mwenefumbo indicated that government wants the country to produce more tonnes of Soya Beans.

“Malawi produces 380,000 metric tonnes of Soya Beans a year, as a ministry we want these farmers to embark on mass production of Soya Beans to surpass a minimum of 1 million metric tonnes by 2030 in order to realize the Mega Farm implementation plan and the Malawi 2063 agenda,” he said.

Mwenefumbo added that Paramount Holdings company is interested in investing in Soya production and it will work with Mega Farm unit as well as farmers in facilitating markets as well as production innovations.

He also highlighted that last year’s poor harvest of Soya Beans prompted the ministry to organize the forum to sensitize farmers on how they can turn Soya Beans farming into a commercial one through Mega Farms.

Mwenefumbo urged farmers in the country to embrace agriculture mechanization in order to realize high yield.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director for Paramount Holdings, Mahesh Ghedia said the company and government is working together to facilitate Soya market in China and assisting farmers with farm inputs in order to improve Soya production in the country.