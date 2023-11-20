Sparc systems has donated 10 million kwacha to the upcoming ICT conference and Annual General meeting which will take place in Mangochi from 24-25 November 2023.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the donation Senior Technical Sales Engineer at Sparc systems Annmarie Morin said they have decided to sponsor the conference and Annual General meeting because it gives innovators a platform where they can be able to showcase solutions to key stakeholders and also the conference creates business in the market.

“So, at these conferences you have key decisions makers who attend within the ICT sector you have got heads of departments for ICT for different companies so it gives innovators a platform where they can be able to showcase their solutions.

“Another reason we are sponsoring this event is because it creates business in the market because these people who are bringing innovative solutions are coming in the market with innovative solutions that target a specific challenge,” said Morin.

In his remarks, ICTAM President Clarence Gama said the conference is costing a lot of money and 10 million donations from Sparc systems goes a long way that entire budget.

According to Gama, the theme of this ICT conference is empowering Malawi through digital transformation bridging the digital divide.

“What we are trying to focus on during the conference is to discuss how as a country we can join hands to uplift usage of technology not just in the urban areas but in the rural areas as well. What we have seen in the past is a lot of uptake of technology in one sector but not the other so how best are we going to do this and this is what conference is going to be about,” said Gama.