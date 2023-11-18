At least 312 minors in Phalombe have sued Family Health Services (FHS), formerly PSI Malawi, demanding compensation for assault, battery, pain, suffering, disfigurement and deformity of their private parts.

FHS is being accused of circumcising the children without the approval of their parents or their guardians.

The Weekend Nation reported that the civil case has been filed at the Senior Resident Magistrate Court (Midima) in Limbe, Blantyre by Damson Esimey, as guardian of Enock Kachala.

Through private practice lawyer Dalitso Chimbe, the minors allege the organization did not provide adequate information that would have given the guardians informed consent to proceed with the circumcision between 2021 and 2022.

According to their statement of claim dated October 2 2023, a motor vehicle was promoting the circumcision services and the children, lured by the music, ended up getting into the motor vehicle unaccompanied by their guardians.

“The entire groups of plaintiffs were on diverse dates then taken to Migowi Health Centre in the district where the defendant had set up a facility to conduct male circumcision as per its project,” reads the statement of claim.

It adds that the circumcision was on non-therapeutic, non-emergency, non-religious and non-cultural basis.

The minors further argue that the organization acted negligently by failing to obtain the informed consent of parents and guardians of the minors.

Meanwhile, lawyer for PSI Francis Kaduya has told The Weekend Nation that they believe most of the claims are fraudulent.

In Malawi, thousands of males have been circumcised over the years though projects which are being implemented by various organisations in the country.