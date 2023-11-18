Blantyre District Council has awarded best performing educational zones and schools in the 2022/23 Primary School Leaving Certificates (PSLCE) in Blantyre.

In his remarks, Blantyre District Commissioner (DC), Alex Mdooko asked all stakeholders involved in the education sector in the district, to collaborate so that the district can perform better than the current performance.

“We are aware of the challenges affecting the education sector and we ask the corporate world and organisations of goodwill to assist in addressing some of the challenges such as limited teaching equipment and infrastructure,” said Mdooko.

He added that those that didn’t perform well in the 2022/23 PSLCE shouldn’t be discouraged but must improve so that they are awarded next time.

Meanwhile, the district has risen from position 28 to 16 on the national list in the 2022/23 PSLCE.

The awards were categorized on schools with 100% pass rate, zones with highest pass rate, most improved zones, best school with good performing special needs learners, best school based on national selection and best zone based on national selection.