A late second half strike from substitute Chifundo Mphasi inspired Malawi to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liberia at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a win.

It was also their first win in West Africa in a match, which was mostly dominated by Patrick Mabedi’s charges, especially in the first half, but his attacking players failed to put the ball inside the net from the chances they created.

The gaffer handed Olson Kanjira his first start to the senior team in his first call up, and the Kamuzu Barracks forward was jittery on more occasions, perhaps because it was his first time to dawn the national team colors in a such important match.

Malawi’ first chance was created by Chimwemwe Idana who made his way into the box on the right side of the penalty box before then setting up Kanjira whose shot inside the box was blocked and from the rebound, John Banda found Lloyd Aaron who was denied by Boison.

Moments later, the visitors wasted another chance through their first corner kick, which was taken very short between Lanjesi Nkhoma and Robert Saizi, exchanging a few passes before crossing it inside to Idana who miscued his shot. The ball fell in the path of Lawrence Chaziya, but he blasted it over with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Mabedi’s charges kept on pressing for a goal, and this time, Idana found Banda outside the box, and the skipper took a shot, which was blocked for a corner kick which was wasted by the visitors.

With pressure mounting on the hosts, they made their first substitution when Siumaro Mohamed paved the way for Teah Roosevelt while goalkeeper Souza Wynney was replaced by Williams Ashely after sustaining an injury.

Saizi should have given Malawi a lead in the 33rd minute when he was found unmarked by Kanjira inside the penalty box, but the winger blasted over the crossbar with the goalkeeper already beaten in the line of duty.

In the second half, Mabedi brought in Christopher Kumwembe and Wisdom Mpinganjira for Nkhoma and Kanjira to try to improve his attacking prowess.

It was rather a lackluster second half start from Malawi, with the hosts now playing with intent through Joel Johnson and Muhammad Camara who almost broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when his powerful shot inside the penalty box missed Brighton Munthali’ right-hand goal post with an inch.

Mpinganjira saw his long- range effort well saved by William for a cornerkick that produced another set piece, but Malawi failed to capitalize.

But the deadlock was broken in the 77th minute when substitute Chifundo Mphasi fired past William from a Tatenda M’balaka’ long range switch from the left-flank, 0-1.

With heavy rains coming down like nobody’s business, it was just a matter of managing the game, and they did so in style when they kept possession to frustrate the hosts and, in the end, Malawi registered their first ever win away to a West African country.

Their next assignment is against Tunisia at Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.