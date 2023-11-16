The Zomba Principal Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Luke Mike, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour after he was found guilty of burglary and theft.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has told Malawi24 that during court proceedings, the state prosecutor Inspector Cliff Kalawa told the court that Mike together with his accomplice, Hannif Samuti, committed the offence during the dawn hours of October 22, 2023.

The criminals broke into a house and went away with studio equipment namely, two speakers, drum pad, sound card, laptop, HP desktop computer and a keyboard, all valued at Mk 3, 225, 000.

He said that Kalawa further informed the court that Mike and his colleague dumped other items at a nearby graveyard.

The items were discovered by one of the relations of the victim who then reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Mike.

Appearing before court, Mike pleaded guilty to the counts of burglary and theft.

However, the State Prosecutor, Inspector Kalawa asked the court to impose a stiff punishment to the offender citing serious gravity of the offence and also to serve as a deterrent to those would-be offenders.

Passing the sentence on Monday, Principal Resident Magistrate, Martin Chipofya sentenced Mike to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for burglary and 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for the count of theft. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mike hails from Mamu village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba district.

Meanwhile, Samuti will continue to appear before the court as proceedings are ongoing.