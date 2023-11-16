Police in the South West Region have arrested 13 people – 11 men and two women – for allegedly selling liquor without licence.

Public Relations Officer for South West Region of Police Inspector Joseph Sauka has told Malawi24 about the arrests of 13 people.

Inspector Sauka has told Malawi24 that the suspects, who are aged between 22 and 45 were arrested on November 15, 2023, during a special operation after police received reports that the shabins are fast turning into hiding places for criminals.

He said that upon their arrest, they all failed to produce licences and have since been charged with the case of selling liquor without licence.

Nine of the suspects were arrested by Limbe Police, three were arrested by Blantyre Police and Soche Police arrested one suspect. Out of the thirteen, two are women.

Meanwhile, Police in the region have intensified its operations just to see to it that there is sanity in the region as we are approaching the festive season.