The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje has faulted Football Association of Malawi over delay to complete Luwinga Technical Centre project.

Speaking during during NRFA Annual General Meeting held in Chitipa on Sunday, 12 November 2023, NRFA Chairperson Lameck Zetu Khonje expressed his disappointment that the football governing body has been changing tunes about the project for the past 15 years.

“As an association, we see Luwinga Technical Centre as a failed project. FAM said we will have artificial turf to host Super League games but they changed and said it will be a school of excellence and now it’s an academy. We expected it to be operational by August but up to now it’s still a construction site so we are disappointed,” Khonje said.

While highlighting several NFRA successes like holding leagues and cups on time, he said the AGM has brainstormed ways on how they can increase revenue.

“We had several leagues and cups which were finished on time but we are not impressed with our two teams who are fighting against relegation in the Super League and we expect to generate more money going forward with new ideas discussed here.” said Khonje.

The association is expecting to use more than K150 million to run several leagues and cups with help from several sponsors in the next season.

Among several changes made during the meeting, the association’s longest serving treasurer Chauka Mwasinga will fill the void left by vice chairperson Mabuchi Mkandawire who has been out of the country for years while Felix Chipeta is the new treasurer to suit the constitutional demand of having a qualified accountant as association treasurer.

Meanwhile, the association has nominated Fleetwood Haiya for the upcoming Football Association of Malawi General Elections.

Commenting on the Annual General Meeting, Alphack Mkandawire from Mzuzu District Committee said they discussed issues to do with players, game and revenue management.

The association is expected to have the next AGM in Nkhatabay.