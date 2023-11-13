Human rights commentator Undule Mwakasungula has opposed calls by Malawi’s former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha who is advocating for the resignation of President Lazarus Chakwera for failing to manage the affairs of the country.

Following the 44 percent devaluation of Kwacha, Chilumpha told the local media that the Tonse Government has completely failed to deliver and further said the only solution is to change the leaders and replace them with capable people including him who is eyeing the presidential seat.

“Malawi is in the ICU and we are getting into very difficult times, this year and next year we are going to be in very difficult times because the Kwacha will continue to be devalued and it will reach 100 percent. We must ask ourselves why are we in these hard times, the reason is because our government has completely failed to do anything about the situation.

“Yes we have the difficulties but the job of government was to find a solution to those difficulties and we are seeing a failure by government to do about this. We have to change the government. These people promised a lot of things and they have delivered nothing,” said Chilumpha.

However, Mwakasungula through a press statement released on Sunday, said Malawi being in this situation, patience and perseverance become more than virtues and necessities and added that the path to economic stability and growth will be gradual, but it is attainable with collective resilience and understanding.

He said it is time for Malawians to come together, acknowledging the potential within these challenges and working collaboratively towards a brighter future and described the remarks by Chilumpha as ill-advised.

“Calls for undemocratic regime changes, particularly before the 2025 elections, are not only unproductive but potentially harmful, risking the progress made so far.

“Therefore, the recent remarks made by former Vice President Cassium Chilumpha, advocating for the current government’s removal, are ill-advised and could potentially lead to unrest. Such calls are unwarranted and could disrupt the nation’s stability, which is crucial during these challenging times.

“It is essential that all political discourse and actions remain constructive and focused on the collective well-being of the country. As Malawi is going through this economic phase, it is more than just managing a currency’s valuation; it is about steering the nation towards self-qreliance, economic growth, and stability. By focusing on local industry strength, agricultural investment, and maintaining a unified stance, Malawi could turn these challenges into stepping stones towards a prosperous future,” he reacted.

Mwakasungula has since encouraged Malawians to be positive claiming the role of unity and constructive engagement cannot be overstated and added that inciting negativity and unrest, particularly against the government due to the economic situation, could lead to instability, which would only serve to deter potential investors and harm the economy further.

He continued by saying that the devaluation of the Kwacha must not be looked merely as a financial statistic but an important time in Malawi’s economic journey and added that though the devaluation has brought immediate challenges such as increase of basic commodities, it also holds within it the seeds of long-term potential benefits.

As one way of cushioning the devaluation, Mwakasungula talked about the need for government to look towards strengthening local industries, thereby reducing reliance on imports which he said could be achieved through targeted incentives and support for small and medium enterprises which are also the bedrock of Malawi’s economy.

“To cushion the impact of currency devaluation on the poor, a government must implement immediate support measures. Implementing these measures promptly could help mitigate the immediate hardships faced by the poor due to the devaluation, while also laying the groundwork for long-term economic stability and growth,” he added.