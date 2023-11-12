FCB Nyasa Big Bullets just need four points from their remaining three games to secure their fifth league title after they were held to a goalless draw away to Blue Eagles on Sunday.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have extended their lead at the top by two points following a disappointing goalless draw away to Blue Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

This was Bullets’ one of the two remaining games in hand, and the defending champions failed to end their winless run with another stalemate in a highly contested match against the area 30 based side.

What happened…

Straight from their 1-all draw away to Red Lions last Wednesday, Kalisto Pasuwa made three changes to his team, with Ephraim Kondowe, Gomezgani Chirwa and Frank Willard all returning to the first eleven in place of Precious Phiri, Clyde Senaji and Chawanangwa Gumbo.

On the other hand, Eliya Kananji was missing the services of Schumaker Kuwali due to an injury and Sankhani Mkandawire who is undergoing a Police Training School in Blantyre.

For the opening twenty minutes of the game, there was nothing serious from the two teams as they restricted each other from finding spaces to create chances for strikers.

But it was Bullets who created the first goal scoring opportunity when Yankho Singo, in his third straight start to the team this season, delivered a very dangerous cross into the box to Lanjesi Nkhoma who failed to connect, before sending back the ball into the box.

However, both Kondowe and Maxwell Phodo fired straight at Jacob Robert and MacDonald Lameck.

Moments later, Patrick Mwaungulu created another chance, but his pass was quickly intercepted by John Soko, who was well positioned to deal with the threat.

With the half-hour mark played, Paul Master had an attempt outside the penalty box, but his effort missed the upright with an inch.

In all fairness, it wasn’t an entertaining football, with the two teams using secondary balls due to the nature of the pitch, which was dry and bumpy.

There wasn’t much to write about in the remaining minutes of the match as chances were very few, and none of the teams could even compete with four passes.

The first half ended goalless and with no serious shot at goal from both sides.

The second half started the way the first half ended, ping pong football as the two teams kept the ball in the air rather than in the field of play.

Eagles were the first to create a clear cut chance in the 56th minute when Laurent Banda’s throughball found Tonic Viyuyi, who saw his shot well saved by Richard Chimbamba, his first serious involvement into the game.

Pasuwa brought in Alick Lungu for the injured Frank Willard while Trouble Banda and Christopher Gototo replaced Banda and Blessings Tembo for the hosts.

Willard’s injury moved Precious Sambani into the midfield to try to regain territory as Master was dominating the play in the most critical area.

The visitors made a breakthrough into Eagles’s half when Mwaungulu released Phodo to the far right. The forward should have taken his time to observe Soko’s position, but he was quick to take a shot at a goal from outside the penalty box, which was easily saved by the shot-stopper.

Hassan Kajoke and Stanley Billiat replaced Kondowe and Nkhoma to try to increase the attacking efficiency in the final third.

But Eagles should have had a goal in the 69th minute through Banda, who fired at goal and nearly caught Chimbamba in an awkward position. However, the shot-stopper fumbled the first attempt before making amends with a very timely save before seeing the ball crossing the line.

At the other end, Billiat missed what would have given Bullets an important goal when he combined well with Kajoke only to see his goal-bound shot well blocked by MacDonald Lameck who came from nowhere to rescue the situation for the hosts.

In the next seven minutes, Bullets created three golden opportunities through Billiat, Phodo, and Kajoke, but none of the attempts went in.

Peter Banda and Precious Phiri came in for Phodo and Mwaungulu. These changes almost created something out of nothing for Bullets, but Banda was very far away from the penalty box when Chirwa delivered a cross into the box, and moments later, Billiat wasn’t decided when he allowed an inviting ball swerve away from him when he was closer to Soko’s goal.

The hosts were awarded a freekick in the 85th minute. Mhone stepped up to fire at goal, but he was very unfortunate as his effort missed Chimbamba’s right-hand post with just an inch.

Bullets pushed everyone forward in search of a goal, but the hosts were very organized in defense to frustrate Pasuwa’s charges, who, after the final whistle, could look dejected.

The point gained means Bullets are just four points away from retaining the title.

Their next assignment is against Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium after the international break.

Bullets are leading the standings with 56 points from 27 games, two points above Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who have played a game more than the log leaders.

Wanderers’s next assignment is against Mighty Tigers at home.