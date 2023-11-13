Following the poor performance of the Malawi Queens at the Fast 5 Netball Tournament, an analyst has pointed a finger at the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

Sports Scientist Ivy Kondowe from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) contends that the responsibility for the Queens’ defeats lies squarely with NAM, citing the inclusion of older players without the necessary physique as a key factor.

According to Kondowe, the Technical Panelists should be held accountable for overlooking the importance of incorporating younger, more agile players.

Drawing attention to successful strategies employed by other nations, particularly South Africa, Kondowe emphasizes the need for fresh talent, stating: “Other countries like South Africa featured young blood and energetic women who have speed and endurance.

“Our players are quite old; this is a clear indication that they went there to participate and not contest.”

In contrast, the Interim coach for the Queens, Sam Kanyenda, adopts a more optimistic perspective, acknowledging the team’s defeats while highlighting the valuable experience gained from the tournament.

Kanyenda notes: “This was the first time for most of the included players to compete at the Fast 5 series.”

The Malawi Queens’ roster for the tournament included players such as Martha Dambo, Shabel Bengo, Cynthia Khunga, Amina Msusa, Mary Nyirenda, Joyce Mvula, Towera Vinkhumbo, Thandie Galeta, Sheila Dimba, and Loreen Ngwira.

During the Fast 5 Netball Tournament, which took place from November 11th to 12th, 2023, the Queens faced formidable opponents, experiencing defeats in all their assignments.

Notable outcomes include a 42-13 loss to New Zealand, two losses to Jamaica with scores of 41-37 and 36-31, a defeat to England with a score of 41-30, a 42-24 loss to Australia, and a 31-37 defeat to continental rivals, South Africa.