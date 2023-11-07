The First Grade Magistrate Court in Kasungu has ordered UTM Youth Campaign Director Alick Saini to pay K5 million for biting the nose of a Malawi Congress Party Youth Director during a fight at a drinking joint.

The court heard that on September 01 this year, the 47-year-old Saini quarreled at a drinking joint with Chisomo Kepha, the MCP member.

The quarrel ended in a physical fight in which Saini bit Kefa on the nose, leading to his arrest.

Appearing in court on Monday last week, Saini pleaded guilty to the matter and asked the court for a lenient sentence, citing the cordial relationship between the two.

However, passing the sentence on Monday, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula said considering the injury caused to the victim, the accused deserves a stiffer punishment to deter other the would be offenders.

The court then ordered the convict to pay K550,000 to the state and K5 million to Kefa, of which K1.5 million has to be paid upfront and the remaining balance to be paid in installments for six months.

Saini hails from Kasankha Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kaomba in Kasungu

Reported by Phyllis Nkhoma