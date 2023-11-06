The Malawi-UK Chamber of Commerce says there are a number of investors who are willing to invest in Malawi but corruption in Malawi is discouraging the investors.

Chairperson for the Malawi-UK Chamber of Commerce, Edgar Chiwaka, said this during the opening of the Malawi Tourism Investment Forum in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Chiwaka said investors are ready to invest in Malawi but what is choking them is the behaviour of some unpatriotic government officials who are sabotaging investment proceedings for full implementation.

Chiwaka then appealed to the Ministry of Tourism to take speedy action in addressing such problems if the country is to develop and revamp the country’s economy through tourism.

On her part, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule asked investors in the diaspora to come into the country and invest as Malawi is a safe place for investment and has numerous opportunities for tourism investment.

“I urge investors in the diaspora to prioritize Malawi as a safe haven for tourism as the Malawi 2063 vision provides robust opportunities for tourism investors,” said Kamtukule.

She also indicated that her ministry has taken note of the challenges potential investors face and government will address the challenges for the betterment of the country.

The Malawi-UK Chambers of Commerce was officially launched by President Lazarus Chakwera in 2022 to work closely with government in facilitating issues concerning trade and investment into Malawi.

Meanwhile, while in United Kingdom, the minister is expected to attend the World Tourism Markets to be held at ExCeL London from 6th November to 8th November 2023.