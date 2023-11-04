A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in Chiradzulu for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband following disagreements over K1000.

Chiradzulu Police spokesperson, Cosmas Kagulo, has identified the suspect as Jennifer Mwamadi aged 26.

According to Kagulo, the husband is a tailor and wanted to use the money to buy a zip while the wife wanted the money for relish.

This led to disagreements between the two. The woman then allegedly took a pot of hot water and poured it on to the husband.

“As a result, he sustained burnt wounds on the right side of the face, right upper arm and the back,” says Kagulo.

The police spokesperson added that the man is currently receiving treatment at Chiradzulu District Hospital.

Police have since charged the suspect with act intended to cause grievous harm.