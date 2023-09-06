…says the national team is not Mabedi’s personal property…

Outspoken Tishreen SC forwad Khuda Myaba has hit back at Flames interim coach Patrick Mabedi over the coach’s comments on the decision to drop the striker from his squad for the final 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium.

In his pre-match interview, Mabedi said he picked players that will adapt to his playing philosophy.

“We need to accept that if it’s not your season, it’s not your season and that it is time for others. We need to think about where we are going. You can’t fix what’s been broken. We need to give the youngsters a chance.

“Of course, he is a good player, but our game demands a lot of temple, when we have the ball and without the ball and we need the players that can do both, in transition and in defending so if one doesn’t suit this philosophy, then he has no place here,” he said.

Mabedi also defended the decision to leave Gabadinho Mhango out of the squad.

“He has just found a new team, and I thought it wise to allow him to adapt and settle down to avoid losing his place in the first eleven of his new team. I spoke to him at length, and he also agreed to my decision so that he should be ready when joining us in the future,” he explained.

But responding to the sentiments, Myaba brushed aside the accusations that his time with the Flames is up, saying he will be back once Mabedi gets sacked.

“A very jealous coach. My time is not yet over, and once they fire you, that’s when you will realize that I still have plenty of time to play for my national team. Don’t forget that you are just an interim coach. Your predecessors tried to drop me the way you are doing, but where are they now?

“This is not Mabedi FC or your personal property, I am still here waiting for your downfall even if it takes five years, but you will still get fired,” he responded through his official Facebook page.

Myaba has since deleted his Facebook post.

Flames are already out of place at Afcon finals following two back-to-back defeats to Egypt and a draw away to Ethiopia to drop into third position behind Egypt and Saturday’s opposition.