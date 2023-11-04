Vice President Saulos Chilima has challenged Human Resource professionals to foster productivity in their workplaces by embracing technology that is currently being driven by young people.

Speaking during the Annual Lakeshore Conference by the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi on Friday, Chilima said the global is now shifting towards hybrid models of working hence technology plays a key role.

‘‘We are indeed living in a fast-changing world where as an individual or institution you must either innovate or die. Dying as in failing to catch up with the needs of technological human resource or collapse as an institution for failing to adapt the needs of the new generation.

‘‘That is why you have to come up with a candid discussion to respond the changing world that has seen us being joined by the new generation. Therefore, your theme for this year’s conference sets the tone on how technology can foster output in working places,” said Chilima.

He then asked the HR professionals to get familiar with the Malawi 2063 agenda, where policies and leading projects have been defined and prioritized, saying it is not by coincidence that human capital development is well adopted in the 2063 agenda.

‘‘In 2021, President Lazarus Chakwera launched the 10-year implementation plan which will take us to 2030. The plan emphasizes the role of the private sector both as an engine of growth, and a major driver for transformation. In this case, the private sector includes you as Human resource experts,

‘‘All the pillars that make up the 2063 blueprint, such as agricultural productivity and commercialization; industrialization and urbanization, will heavily rely on human capital for implementation, hence as government, we recognize the important role people management and human capital play in national development,’’ he said.

At this point, Chilima assured IPMM which was formed in 1984 that government is committed to work with the organization for improvement of worker’s welfare in the country adding government will ensure that the Human Resource Bill should be presented to Parliament during the coming session for enactment.

In his remarks, President for IPMM Godwin Ng’oma asked members of the body to do the right things in a right manner for them to bring change to the society.

Reported by Bishop Witmos