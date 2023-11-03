President Lazarus Chakwera has underscored the need for leaders in the country to pursue peace instead of promoting division, resentment and disrespect among Malawians.

Chakwera said this during the 2023 Umodzi Day celebrations which took place at Chilimampunga ground in Lilongwe.

He added that leaders should be in the forefront encouraging Malawians to unite and not to fight.

“As leaders and as citizens, we each have the responsibility to be peacemakers, for it is written that those who make peace are blessed because they shall be called children of God,” said Chakwera.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda said his ministry plans to establish District Peace Commissions to facilitate the country’s unity and peace.

During the celebrations, there were different cultural dances by various tribes from across the country, as well as showcasing of dressing and food from various ethnic groups.

Meanwhile, president Lazarus Chakwera has declared the first Thursday of each month of November to be Umodzi Day so that the nation celebrate peace and unity.